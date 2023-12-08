Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Airways resumes fl...
AIRLINES

Qatar Airways resumes flights to Yanbu, airline's 8th connection in Saudi Arabia

To mark the resumed operations, passengers onboard the aircraft received special menu cards with exclusive design that reflects the distinctiveness of the occasion

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 8, 2023
QATARSAUDI ARABIAAIRLINES
PHOTO
Qatar Airways landed its first resumption flight at Yanbu yesterday, the airlines’ eighth connection in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The non-stop service will operate two weekly flights on Wednesday and Sunday.
To mark the resumed operations, passengers onboard the aircraft received special menu cards with exclusive design that reflects the distinctiveness of the occasion.
Upon touchdown at Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport, water cannons saluted Qatar Airways flight QR1216 with showers of affection, signifying the renewed connection between Yanbu and Doha.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Badr Mohammed al-Meer, said, “We are pleased to welcome Yanbu back into our extensive network, comprised now of eight Saudi cities. This highlights our commitment to increasing travel options for passengers in the Saudi market, which remains one of the key global markets for Qatar Airways.
“We look forward to connecting travellers to and from Yanbu to over 170 destinations across the globe, while offering them an unrivalled travel experience onboard our state-of-the-art aircraft and through our multiple award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport.”
Offering two weekly flights to Yanbu, the new route aims to facilitate both business and leisure travel, further reinforcing Qatar Airways’ dedication to connecting travellers from six continents to some of the most sought-after destinations across Saudi Arabia. The addition of Yanbu operations compliments the airlines’ over 120 weekly flights to eight Saudi cities including Al Ula, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, and Taif, Yanbu.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

INSURANCE

Health, life and climate insurance to get boost from Qatar Central Bank insurtech expansion strategy

Health, life and climate insurance to get boost from Qatar Central Bank insurtech expansion strategy
Health, life and climate insurance to get boost from Qatar Central Bank insurtech expansion strategy
MARITIME

Research vessel in mission to monitor Qatar's marine environment

Research vessel in mission to monitor Qatar's marine environment
Research vessel in mission to monitor Qatar's marine environment
WEATHER

Kuwait braces for dense fog this weekend, limited visibility forecasted

Kuwait braces for dense fog this weekend, limited visibility forecasted
Kuwait braces for dense fog this weekend, limited visibility forecasted
OIL AND GAS

Oil sector eyes leasing current oil and gas pipelines in Kuwait

Oil sector eyes leasing current oil and gas pipelines in Kuwait
Oil sector eyes leasing current oil and gas pipelines in Kuwait
UAE

Changing homes in Dubai? 10 things to know before you make the move

Changing homes in Dubai? 10 things to know before you make the move
Changing homes in Dubai? 10 things to know before you make the move
CONFLICT

Palestinians must determine future of Gaza but talks premature - Egypt foreign minister

Palestinians must determine future of Gaza but talks premature - Egypt foreign minister
Palestinians must determine future of Gaza but talks premature - Egypt foreign minister
CONFLICT

Two months of war in Gaza leave elderly and newborns destitute and displaced

Two months of war in Gaza leave elderly and newborns destitute and displaced
Two months of war in Gaza leave elderly and newborns destitute and displaced
AID

Israel, UN signal progress in talks to open Gaza crossing

Israel, UN signal progress in talks to open Gaza crossing
Israel, UN signal progress in talks to open Gaza crossing
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Dubai Taxi Company jumps 19% on debut trade on DFM

2.

COP28: Deal signed to start work on Dubai 'giga farm'

3.

Putin meets with UAE, Saudi leaders to discuss ‘cooperation’

4.

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power to develop $1bln Indonesian green hydrogen plant

5.

Saudi Cenomi Retail to sell subsidiary to Abdullah Al-Othaim for $32mln

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Direct lights from Warsaw to Riyadh launched

2

Middle East carriers' profits likely to reach $3.1bln in 2024

3

Qatar Airways introduces new organic food choices for passengers

4

Qatar Airways to increase flight frequencies to multiple destinations for winter holiday season

5

Flynas becomes first Saudi airline and first LCC in Middle East to join World Tourism Organization

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

SUSTAINABILITY

VIDEO: We are seeing a shift to growth in green economy – LSEG sustainable finance head

VIDEO: We are seeing a shift to growth in green economy – LSEG sustainable finance head
VIDEO: We are seeing a shift to growth in green economy – LSEG sustainable finance head

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

SUSTAINABILITY

Interview: COP28 offers ‘pivotal and unmissable’ opportunity to accelerate climate action: Mashreq CEO

Interview: COP28 offers ‘pivotal and unmissable’ opportunity to accelerate climate action: Mashreq CEO
Interview: COP28 offers ‘pivotal and unmissable’ opportunity to accelerate climate action: Mashreq CEO
LOGISTICS

Dubai faces warehouse shortage due to influx of new businesses

FINANCIAL SERVICES

UAE’s Sajwani ‘surprised’ by spate of commercial loan defaults: Bloomberg

ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia says some of the 2030 projects delayed – Bloomberg

LATEST NEWS
1

Prep for churn as central banks leave runway unlit: Mike Dolan

2

COP28 president tells nations to get out of "comfort zones" in search of final deal

3

Yen soars, Nikkei slides as rate hikes loom over Japan

4

Armenia backs Azerbaijan to host COP29 climate conference

5

BADEA allocates 30% of its financing during past 10 years to climate projects in Africa: President

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds