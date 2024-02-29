Social media
Qatar Airways’ partner China Southern Airlines announces new route to Doha

China Southern Airlines is one of China’s largest airlines measured in passenger capacity and operates around 3,000 daily flights to more than 200 destinations globally

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 29, 2024
QATARCHINA (PRC)AIRLINES
Qatar Airways’ codeshare partner, China Southern Airlines, has announced its new route to Doha from Guangzhou, with four weekly direct flights, with effect from April 22. The new flights will be operated with the airline’s modern Boeing 787 aircraft.
China Southern Airlines is one of China’s largest airlines measured in passenger capacity and operates around 3,000 daily flights to more than 200 destinations globally. The launch of the new flights cements the strategic co-operation between China Southern Airlines and Qatar Airways on the foundation of the strong economic ties between China and Qatar. China Southern is Qatar Airways’ third codeshare partner in China, alongside its oneworld partner Cathay Pacific and Xiamen Airlines.
The new flights by China Southern Airlines connect passengers to Qatar Airways’ global network of over 170 destinations via Hamad International Airport, and offer seamless connections and more choice to key destinations in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. By linking the networks, both partner airlines aim to stimulate business and leisure traffic to and from China strengthening the bond between both countries.
Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “This strategic partnership between our two airlines is a testimony of our commitment to develop traffic to and from China for the benefit of our worldwide travellers. China Southern Airlines is one of the world’s leading airlines, known for its high-quality standards and customer service.
“By working together and linking our networks, we will stimulate trade and tourism in Qatar, as well as in China, which is a core strategic market for Qatar Airways.”
China Southern Air Holding Company president Han Wensheng, stated: “Our newly launched flight route between Guangzhou and Doha will enhance connectivity and facilitate exchanges between China and countries along the Belt and Road Initiative in trade, tourism and culture.
“Qatar Airways, our strategic partner, is a long-term committed provider of high-quality services. We will further promote bilateral co-operation, reinforcing each other's global flight network. Together we will join hands to offer more comfortable and convenient travelling experiences for passengers around the world.”
The new flights by China Southern Airlines ideally complement Qatar Airways’ existing daily flight between Doha and Guangzhou, a statement added.
