Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s premier telecommunications company and ICT provider, has entered a partnership with Qatar Airways, one of the world’s top airlines, to embark on a large-scale cloud adoption journey.

In collaboration with Google Cloud, this initiative marks a significant milestone in both organizations’ commitment to digital innovation in Qatar and positions Ooredoo as a key Hybrid Cloud provider in the region.

This strategic alliance will see Qatar Airways working with Ooredoo to leverage Google Cloud’s data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions for enhanced customer experiences and sustainability.

The partnership involves creating a hybrid multi-cloud environment, combining the vast AI capabilities of Google Cloud with Qatar Airways’ Private Cloud environment.

This innovative approach is set to further upgrade and enhance Qatar Airways’ business processes, commercial capabilities, and overall customer experience.

Thani Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, commented on this significant partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with Qatar Airways represents a pivotal shift in the digital landscape, harnessing Google Cloud’s extensive artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to gain valuable insights. These insights will help enhance customer services and provide an avenue for continuous improvement.

“The strategic partnership aims to drive operational efficiencies for one of the world’s top-ranked airlines, showcasing our dedication to delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”

