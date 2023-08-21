Effective on October 30, 2023, Qatar Airways will increase frequency to New York (JFK) from two to three daily flights. Offering new connections between New York and more than 80 destinations in the Middle-East, Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia, the new flights will conveniently arrive early morning and depart late evening from New York (JFK).

Customers from across the US will also benefit from the enhanced connectivity between JetBlue and Qatar Airways via New York. With three flights per day scheduled in the morning, afternoon and evening, seamless connections from Detroit, Raleigh-Durham, Orlando or Tampa, to Doha, Kathmandu, Bangkok or Johannesburg have never been easier. Members of both Loyalty Programmes – Qatar Airways Privilege Club and JetBlue TrueBlue – can earn miles from each other’s expansive codeshare flights.

Qatar Airways’ strategic partnership with American Airlines also continues to expand with American Airlines launching flights from its Philadelphia hub to Doha, starting October 28, 2023. American Airlines’ new Philadelphia – Doha services will provide customers with seamless travel options and benefits by connecting to more than 90 cities across North America, Caribbean and Central America, and to more than 80 cities across Africa, the Middle-East, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Alaska Airlines and Qatar Airways will also offer customers from the West Coast improved connectivity with significant codeshare expansion and distribution enablement. During the coming weeks, guests will be able to book to more destinations beyond Doha on Alaska Airlines’ website.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker said: “We continue to offer seamless connectivity to our passengers from the US market and beyond with the support of our strategic partners. Our unwavering commitment to our longstanding U.S. partners, American Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines is built on our mission to connect the world through our hub to our 160 destinations and more. We look forward to building more connections and uniting global passengers from across the world.”

Qatar Airways serves key destinations in the US. such as Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), and Washington DC (IAD).

Flight schedule to New York (JFK)

Everyday (all local time):

 Doha (DOH) to New York (JFK) - Flight No. QR701: Departure 08:15; Arrival 15:05

 New York (JFK) to Doha (DOH) - Flight No. QR702: Departure 20:20; Arrival 16:45+1

 Doha (DOH) to New York (JFK) - Flight No. QR705: Departure 15:30; Arrival 22:20

 New York (JFK) to Doha (DOH) - Flight No. QR704: Departure 10:15; Arrival 06:40+1

Daily addition as ofOctober 30, 2023:

 Doha (DOH) to New York (JFK) - Flight No. QR703: Departure 01:25; Arrival 08:15

 New York (JFK) to Doha (DOH) - Flight No. QR706: Departure 01:20; Arrival 21:45

