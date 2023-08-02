Qatar - In a first for the country, Qatar Airways added some 65 new catering hi-loaders in its fleet compliant with ‘Euro 6 emission standards’.

In the financial year 2022/2023, Qatar Airways Group subsidiary Qatar Aircraft Catering Company (QACC) achieved the environmental sustainability milestone of continuously recycling more than 1.7mn kg of solid waste year on year and donating more than 100,000 portions of food, condiments and more than 47,000 pieces of blankets, duvets and other useful fabrics to needy people across the globe.

This marks a major milestone towards QACC’s ambitious sustainability goal of achieving zero waste to landfill by 2030.

Spanning an extraordinary 69,000 square metres, QACC is one of the world’s largest self-contained catering facilities.

QACC’s in-flight-catering facility is located at Hamad International Airport, the hub of Qatar Airways.

Comprised of more than 35 nationalities, QACC is committed to raising industry standards across a wide range of operations and has a unified purpose of exceeding expectations.

QACC delivers premium in-flight and lounge catering services seamlessly to passengers travelling around the world.

It currently prepares an average of 175,000 meals and 70 international cuisines per day in its state-of-the-art kitchen and bakery at HIA.

Current renovations entail the installation of fully automated and sustainable industrial equipment, which will enhance product quality, improve delivery efficiency and increase production capacity.

Some of the innovative methods adopted by QACC to reduce the overall carbon footprint include reduction of Qatar Airways equipment and linen loading weight by almost 257 tonnes, which ultimately contributes to a reduction in aircraft fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.

QACC is also installing energy efficient equipment in its new state-of-the-art catering facilities, including washing systems, which significantly reduce water, energy and detergent consumption and efficient refrigeration units.

It is pursuing an “ambitious” vertical farming niche technology that will not only revolutionise the agriculture industry in Qatar but will also guarantee QACC self-sustenance of green leafy vegetables that are currently airfreighted hence greatly reducing its overall carbon footprint.

