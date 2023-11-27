Sources within the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy have affirmed the necessity of promptly addressing proposals for independent supplier projects. These projects are crucial for providing a support buffer to the electrical network over the next two years, especially in the absence of new production entering service.

The sources mentioned that the ministry received several proposals, encompassing both renewable energy-based electricity production and conventional power stations. They highlighted that the private sector now has the opportunity, through these initiatives, to play a role in generating energy. This aligns with the decision to procure energy from external sources, allowing for increased private sector involvement.

They clarified that the ministry is presently evaluating a minimum of four projects proposed by international companies. These projects aim to enhance their production capacities through the independent supplier system, with the goal of strengthening the network and preventing potential shortages in 2025 and 2026. They elaborated on the ministry’s collaboration with pertinent authorities in the country, working towards legal coordination for these novel projects. Although these initiatives are new to the country, they are anticipated to bring significant benefits and transformative changes to the energy production landscape.

They emphasized the ministry’s insistence on incorporating the purchase tariff in the proposals, enabling the selection of the most suitable option aligned with the state budget.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).