Jordan's Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf stated on Monday that Kuwait holds the largest and most diverse Arabian Gulf investments in Jordan.

These investments worth USD 20 billion and spans sectors such as banking, industrial, mining, and telecommunications, Saqqaf told KUNA following an event organized by the Kuwaiti embassy in Jordan with the participation of representatives of Kuwaiti investors in Jordan.

Al-Saqqaf confirmed the Jordanian government's keenness to facilitate Kuwaiti investments in Jordan to help expand it.

For his part, Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri reiterated these investments are mutually-beneficial for both countries and their investors.

Ambassador Al-Marri commended the deep and historical relations between Kuwait and Jordan.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmad Al-Safadi, the Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives, and Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh. (end) amn.ahs

