DAVOS — Saudi Arabia is prioritizing 'peace and prosperity' over normalization in its foreign policy, according to Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the United States. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024, Princess Reema highlighted the Kingdom's role in leading the Middle East toward stability and security amidst the region's ongoing geopolitical challenges.



During a session titled 'Saudi Arabia: The Course Ahead,' Princess Reema stressed the importance of supporting the Palestinian people. She advocated for their right to statehood and sovereignty as a path to enduring peace and security. "We carry peace, we carry prosperity, we carry safety, and we deliver it through the Palestinian statehood,” she stated.



In the same session, Adel A. Aljubeir, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, addressed the urgent need to tackle climate change through a pragmatic and scientific approach, avoiding emotional or hypocritical responses. “The world’s energy demand is insatiable. The increase in energy supplies must shift toward non-oil sources,” Aljubeir explained. He underscored the necessity of addressing climate change seriously and objectively, without politicizing the issue.



Mohammed Aljadaan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to strengthening its economy as a cornerstone for regional and global stability. He noted the significant growth in the Kingdom's non-oil GDP, the lowest levels of unemployment in recent history, and the surpassing of targets for women's participation in the workforce set under Saudi Vision 2030. Aljadaan affirmed that a robust Saudi economy is vital for both the region and the world.

