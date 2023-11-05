AMMAN — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has met on Saturday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman, Jordan, on the sidelines of the Arab-US meeting.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed ways of supporting the efforts of stopping the military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding.

The also discussed, in addition, the efforts made toward allowing the entry of the humanitarian, relief and medical aid to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian crisis.

Prince Faisal stressed Saudi Arabia's categorical rejection of the forced displacement of the residents of Gaza.

He also stressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of targeting civilians in any way, or disrupting infrastructure and vital interests that affect their daily lives.

