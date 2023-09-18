DOHA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will lead the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the inaugural session of the Sustainable Development Goals Summit (2023 SDG) that will be held on the margins of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, said that HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs will deliver a remark during the adoption of the summit's political declaration with the participation of HE Prime Minister of Ireland in the presence of Their Excellencies and Their Highnesses leaders and heads of states and governments, along with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and President of the General Assembly.

Her Excellency added that will be a great honour for her to participate in the facilitation of the intergovernmental negotiations alongside the Permanent Representative of Ireland for the political declaration of 2023 SDG Summit that will be held during Sept 18-19.

Sheikha Alya underscored the outstanding role the State of Qatar is constantly playing as a pioneering state in implementing the SDGs and the development plan, noting the pioneering role of the State of Qatar that features the works of this summit which is a quadrennial event held at the level of heads of states and governments.

The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations pointed out that the summit is characterized by the fact that it is held in a pivotal period which is the middle period of the path leading to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

