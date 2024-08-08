MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the country’s leading oil and gas producer, is actively seeking companies interested in the sustainable utilisation of treated produced water from its Nimr Water Treatment Plant (NWTP). This initiative is part of PDO's broader efforts to enhance environmental sustainability and generate economic value from its operations.

The primary goal of this Request for Information (RFI) is to identify companies with the capability to develop projects that can efficiently use the treated water available at NWTP. The treated water, which varies between 45,000 – 100,000 m3/day per day depending on the season, is currently left to evaporate. PDO aims to engage with entities that can transform this underutilised resource into a valuable asset for Oman.

The treated water, although slightly brackish with a Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) concentration of up to 10,000 ppm, is clean with less than 0.5 mg of oil per litre. The volume of available treated water is expected to decrease over time, reaching 18,000 - 40,000 m³ per day by 2038.

PDO is offering this water free of charge and will provide up to 5700 hectares of land within its Block-6 concession area for the development of suitable projects.

Companies interested in this opportunity are expected to independently invest in the project, as PDO will only provide the land and treated water without any cost. Essential infrastructure such as road access is available, and access to the power grid may be possible at a tariff.

Proposals should address key aspects such as development plans, project duration and phases, water utilisation strategies, technologies to be employed, and proof of concept. Thorough and detailed submissions will facilitate the evaluation process and subsequent engagement.

Interested parties are requested to submit their proposals by September 7, 2024 Submissions must conform to the specified requirements to be considered.

Produced water, a byproduct of oil and gas extraction, has the potential for various applications if suitably treated. PDO produces approximately 1 million m³ of produced water daily. While a significant portion is reused for oilfield operations, a substantial amount is currently wasted through evaporation. By inviting investment in the utilisation of treated produced water, PDO aims to reduce waste, mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, and create economic value for Oman.

The initiative aligns with PDO’s sustainability goals and the country’s broader environmental objectives. The treated water could be used for applications such as desert agriculture, biomass production, or even extraction of valuable minerals. By doing so, PDO hopes to offset greenhouse gas emissions associated with its operations and contribute to sustainable development.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

