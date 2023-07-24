As part of Hamad Medical Corporation’s Person-Centred Care (PCC) journey, the Women’s Wellness and Research Centre (WWRC) successfully hosted a PCC Awareness Campaign recently.

Members of the Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) played an important role planning and organising the event in collaboration with hospital staff from various departments, including Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Women’s Emergency, ICU, and the Neonatal ICU.

“At WWRC, we strive to meet the healthcare needs of every woman in Qatar in a manner that respects their individual values and preferences. Through the awareness campaign, we were able to show to the community that we are dedicated in providing them with a person-centred quality of care,” said Dr. Hilal Al Rifai, CEO and Medical Director of WWRC.

Receiving several positive responses, the campaign has helped to spread knowledge of the PCC principles and practices by offering general information and learning opportunities about the extensive services provided by WWRC.

“All the PFAC members, patients and their families who were present at the event were encouraged to share their experiences to bring about the necessary improvement changes in WWRC, which would simultaneously enhance the quality of care and patient experience in HMC,” added Dr. Huda Al Saleh, Person-Centred Care specialist.

This year, WWRC is one of the HMC hospitals undergoing Planetree Certification for Excellence in Person-Centred Care. The Planetree Certification represents the highest level of achievement in Person-Centered care based on evidence and standards.

“Person-Centred Care is about doing things for the patient with the patient. The role of the PFAC as advocates of Person-Centered care in HMC has allowed us to improve our services in order to deliver excellent patient experience”, said Nasser Al Naimi, deputy chief of Quality for Centre for Patient Experience and Staff Engagement and Director for Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute.

WWRC is the region’s largest tertiary hospital dedicated to women’s health. It also includes large neonatal intensive care service and research centre. It offers a range of surgical and clinical services from preconception to childbirth, post-natal care, and beyond the reproductive phase of life.

HMC wants to reach out to the community. All current and former patients at HMC, and even their families are urged to join the PFAC. If you believe you have something to offer, you can get in touch with us by sending an email at [email protected].

