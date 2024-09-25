PayerMax, a leading global provider of payment solutions, has partnered with Saudi Awwal Bank to redefine the digital payments landscape and streamline the onboarding experience for local merchants enabling seamless global transactions.

Essay Zhu, Partner, COO at Payermax, said: "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering businesses and consumers through innovative payment solutions. By combining PayerMax's expertise in payment services with SAB’s deep understanding of the local market, we are confident in our ability to deliver significant value and drive digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.”

Yasser Al-barrak, Chief Corporate & Institutional Banking Officer at SAB, commented: "This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and delivering effective payment solutions that will further enhance the kingdom’s payment landscape which aligns with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.”

PayerMax supports more than 70 transaction currencies and is focused on empowering the borderless growth of the world’s fastest-growing digital merchants in emerging markets.--TradeArabia News Service

