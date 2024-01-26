Palestine welcomes the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a televised speech on Friday.

"The ICJ judges assessed the facts and the law, they ruled in favor of humanity and international law," he said.

Al-Maliki added that Palestine calls on all states to ensure the measures ordered by the court are implemented "including by Israel, the occupying power."

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Writing by Clauda Tanios, Editing by Christina Fincher)