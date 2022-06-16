Muscat: At a cost of OMR 100 million, more than 4,000 families have benefited from the housing assistance programme in the Sultanate of Oman.

"More than 4,000 families benefiting at a cost of OMR 100 million from the housing assistance programme, and more than 1,700 cases benefiting from the housing loans, at a cost of more than OMR 30 million," Housing and Urban Planning Ministry said in a statement.