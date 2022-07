More than 23,000 job seekers have been employed in the public and private sectors during the first six months of 2022.

Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that 23, 271 total number of employees in the public and private sectors during the first half of this year, representing 66 percent of the total target number for 2022.

By: Times News Service