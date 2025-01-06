RIYADH — As many as 1708 people, including scores of government officials, have been arrested over various corruption charges during the year 2024.

Officials from the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), in coordination with the relevant government and security agencies, made the arrests following a total of 37,124 inspection tours and conducting over 4,000 investigations in various regions across the Kingdom.

The corruption charges against them included abuse of power, accepting bribes, and money laundering.



During the year 2024, the Nazaha continued to strike with an iron fist at the corrupt and those who exploit their power, by handling a large number of criminal cases throughout the year, in which employees in a number of government agencies were involved.



The authority continued to direct its decisive strikes against the corrupt, in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who always emphasize the Kingdom's determination to eradicate corruption from its roots, and reflect the Kingdom's commitment to the principles of justice and accountability, and to enhance transparency in all sectors of the state. This is in support of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 towards achieving sustainable development and building a prosperous economy based on integrity and transparency.



In this context, the famous speech of the Crown Prince has become the title of the comprehensive campaign led by the Kingdom against corruption. In the speech, the Crown Prince stressed: "No one involved in a corruption case will escape, whoever he may be, whether he is a minister, a prince, or anyone against whom sufficient evidence is available, he will be held accountable.”



Over the past years, the authority has carried out thousands of inspection tours and opened extensive investigations that resulted in holding accountable those involved in corruption cases at various levels, including senior officials, princes, and employees holding high ranks in the state.



In January 2024, the authority conducted 2,181 inspection tours and 360 investigations, and arrested 149 detainees, including those released on bail. In February, 3,209 inspection tours and 288 investigations were conducted and that resulted in the arrest of 126 suspects.



In March, Nazaha conducted 1,657 inspection tours and 239 investigations, and arrested 146 detainees. In April, it conducted 1,790 inspection tours and 268 investigations, and that resulted in the arrest of 166 suspects. During May, the authority conducted 3800 inspection tours and conducted 446 investigations, which resulted in the arrest of 112 people.



During the Hajj season, specifically during the month of June, Nazaha carried out 9600 inspection tours at the holy sites and Hajj service agencies, and arrested 155 suspects after carrying out 382 investigations. The Nazaha’s efforts continued in July, by conducting 3000 inspection tours and 266 investigations, which resulted in the arrest of 149 people, while the authority conducted 2900 inspection tours and 380 investigations which resulted in the arrest of 139 people in August.



In continuation of its efforts, the Nazaha carried out 3900 inspection tours and 289 investigations in September, which resulted in the arrest of 136 people. In October, 1900 inspection tours and 322 investigations were carried out, and 121 people were arrested, while 164 people were arrested in November after conducting 1600 inspection tours and 370 investigations. By the end of the year, specifically in December, 1400 inspection tours and 390 investigations were carried out, and that resulted in the arrest of 145 suspects.



The list of entities in which the employees accused of the crimes worked included the Ministries of Interior, National Guard, Defense, Justice, Education, Health, Municipal and Rural Affairs, Housing, Human Resources and Social Development, Commerce, Transport and Logistics, and Culture, in addition to the General Authority for Statistics and Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. The crimes of those involved in corruption cases varied between bribery, abuse of official influence, money laundering, and forgery

