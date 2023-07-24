Muscat: More than 13,000 Omani pilgrims performed Hajj for the year 1444 AH.

The Omani Hajj Mission reviews in its closing press conference the indicators and statistics related to the Hajj season 1444 AH.

Sultan bin Said Al Hinai, Head of the Hajj delegation explains that the Sultanate of Oman has invested its share of 14,000 pilgrims, at a rate of 99.7 percent , with a total number of 13,956 pilgrims, while 44 beneficiaries did not complete the rituals of Hajj this season for various reasons.

"The mission worked in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other competent authorities in the Kingdom to find appropriate solutions to address the challenges or improve the results that result from them within the available limits, such as reducing irregular pilgrims where only a few cases were monitored and the necessary measures were taken regarding violators, " Al Hinai said.

The head of the mission indicated that the percentage of general satisfaction of the pilgrims of the Sultanate of Oman in the questionnaire evaluating Hajj companies, which includes Medina, Makkah Al-Mukarramah, and Mina, is 96 percent , with a rating of 16,505. The satisfaction rate with regard to the Mina camp was 93 percent , with a rating of 61,88, and the percentage was 94 percent for the level of housing in Medina, Makkah Al-Mukarramah, and Mina, the percentage of nutrition was 97 percent , and the percentage of hygiene assessment was 94 percent.

