The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has announced opening an electronic service for registering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the One-stop shop (OSS), through the Digital Investment Portal of the Authority .

Through this service, entrepreneurs registered with the SMEs Development Authority, holding (Riyada) card, can get more opportunities in procurement, tenders, and works assigned to SMEs from the projects operating in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm ( SEZAD) and the Free zones.

In this context, Abdulaziz bin Mohamed Al Hinai from OPAZ said, there are many prospects and opportunities in SEZAD and the Zones affiliated to the Authority for entrepreneurs to benefit from. This service which has been converted to e-service in the One-Stop Shop aims to create a database that facilitates reaching out to entrepreneurs, with Riyada cards and those registered in the Zones affiliated with the authority.

Al Hinai added, that these enterprises can benefit from the opportunities offered (which represent 10% of the value of the projects implemented in the zones). Through its digital transformation plans, OPAZ seeks to automate its procedures for the benefit of entrepreneurs and to facilitate OPAZ access to entrepreneurs by creating a database that classifies the types of activities offered by SMEs. Through this database, SMEs will have the opportunities to take part in the tenders and contracts of the projects implemented in OPAZ’s various zones through the Digital Investment Portal of the Authority.

It is worth noting, that OZPA also intends to achieve continuous development in all electronic services offered to entrepreneurs.

It is worth noting, that the works assigned to (SMEs) in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) from 2016 to 2022 amounted to 68 million Omani riyals, and more than 230 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have benefited from these amounts which registered with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), while the OPAZ seeks to develop all electronic services provided to entrepreneurs.

