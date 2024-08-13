MUSCAT: The 36th issue of the Duqm Economist Magazine, released by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), highlights significant projects and investments within the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) and other free zones in Salalah, Suhar, and Al Mazyunah, along with industrial cities.

The magazine underscores the Authority’s efforts to attract diverse investments, supporting Oman Vision 2040's economic diversification goals. It features an article on the importance of corporate commitment to health and safety, with Eng Ahmed Harib al Balushi, Director of Compliance and Environmental Affairs, emphasizing the role of preventive measures in enhancing work environments and productivity.

Al Balushi emphasized that ensuring worker health and safety is a top priority in economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities. He highlighted that preventive measures are crucial for reducing occupational accidents and injuries, improving the work environment, and boosting productivity. These efforts are in line with national and international regulations, including the General Policy for Supervision, Control, and Compliance (Resolution No. 62/2024), which establishes unified standards for occupational health and safety. OPAZ's approach includes aligning with Oman Vision 2040, implementing best practices, and maintaining a specialized inspection department to ensure compliance and foster a safe, competitive, and attractive investment climate.

Additionally, the magazine covers the one-stop shop services for investors, noting their impact on improving the business environment and fostering innovation. It also discusses the Central Fruit and Vegetable Market (Silal) at Khazaen Economic City, which supports wholesale trade and serves as a platform for marketing and exporting agricultural products. Spanning 116 pages, the issue includes various topics such as growth indicators, performance metrics, and investment opportunities in Oman’s economic, free, and industrial zones.

OPAZ plays a crucial role in achieving economic diversification, a core objective of Oman Vision 2040. OPAZ's efforts to attract diverse investments are fundamental to this goal. With its stimulating infrastructure and supportive legislative framework, the economic and free zones, along with industrial cities, offer a favorable environment for investment. The strategic geographic location provides easy access to regional and international markets, while flexible and efficient procedures ensure that investor needs are met. OPAZ’s investment-friendly policies and comprehensive facilitation efforts create abundant opportunities across all economic sectors.

The edition also showcases notable achievements by OPAZ, including winning the Best Institutional Investor Award in 2024 and receiving the Best Service Outlet in Muscat for 2023. Additionally, OPAZ recently inaugurated the Central Platform for Investor Services, further enhancing its commitment to providing exceptional service and support to investors.

According to the latest edition, Duqm is experiencing significant economic momentum and rapid growth, with SEZAD seeing positive indicators and ongoing transformations in the region. Increased investment volume is attributed to a promising roadmap and the efficient management of human resources, along with the completion of essential infrastructure and service facilities. These factors are driving SEZAD's strategic and economic advancements.

