An agreement was signed by the Ministry of Labour with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation to qualify 1,000 Omani job seekers in vocational colleges.

The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation signed a cooperation programme agreement to qualify 1,000 job seekers in vocational colleges, with the aim of contributing to raising the efficiency of job seekers and providing job opportunities for the requirements of the labour market, within the framework of cooperation with the National Employment Programme.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Mahad bin Said Ba'awin, Minister of Labour, and on the other hand, Her Excellency Dr. Rahma bint Ibrahim Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Labour.

His Excellency the Minister of Labour said that the programme works to enhance the role of the Ministry of Labour in qualifying Omani job seeker, and is one of the initiatives that the Ministry seeks to achieve and enhance its goals, indicating that it contributes to building capacities that in turn work on efficiency, innovation and creativity, each in its field and specialisation.

"Partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation is of great importance, in terms of its competences with regard to qualification and training in all fields," the Labour Minister added.

The programme is concerned with students who have successfully completed 10th grade and wish to continue their studies to obtain a vocational qualification in line with the transformations taking place in the Omani labour market.

Students who have completed 18 years of age and are registered as job seekers can also benefit from this programme, which provides an outstanding qualification opportunity, as well as an encouraging financial reward during study and training periods.

The programme provides for receiving students in various vocational programmes that extend for two academic years, ending with students obtaining a second certificate of professional competence (skilled) and a certificate that is consistent with the National Qualifications Framework and gives graduate students the opportunity to continue their higher education later.

The programme also provides for the distribution of study seats to various vocational colleges in various wilayats of the Sultanate of Oman, and includes several specialisations: building and construction engineering, wood technology engineering, electrical engineering, automotive technology engineering, electronics engineering, refrigeration and air conditioning engineering, mechanical engineering, in addition to agricultural technologies.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

