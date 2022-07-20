The number of local projects in Oman’s Ibri Industrial City in Al Dhahirah governorate has reached 23 on a total area of 250,000 sq m and an investment value exceeding OMR9 million ($23.41 million).

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is currently implementing the construction of the Ibri Industrial City, where the Phase One infrastructure completion rate has surpassed 27%. Phase One of the project is being developed on an area of 3 million sq m and incorporates road works, services network such as sewage, rain and telecom networks, and wadi protection walls, said Eng Nasser Al Mabsali, Director General of Ibri Industrial City. These projects represent several sectors including building materials, oil and gas services, foodstuff and warehouses.

Al Mabsali pointed out that the Ibri Industrial City is located on an area spanning 10 million sq m, and aims at localising a variety of industrial, commercial and service activities such as light and medium industries, commercial projects, administrative offices, industrial workshops, warehouses, and workforce township.

Madayn had floated a tender earlier this year as an investment opportunity to establish a one-stop shop comprising a petrol station, rest area, and service station for trucks and vehicles passing through the road to Saudi Arabia.

