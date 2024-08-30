Muscat: Greenlium is a groundbreaking Omani innovation that has the potential to revolutionise the aluminum industry. By utilising lignin extracted from palm trees, the project converts commercial aluminum into organic aluminum, offering a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative.

Benefits of Greenlium:

Sustainability: The use of palm waste as a raw material contributes to a circular economy and reduces environmental pollution.

Versatility: Organic aluminum's flexibility and durability make it suitable for a wide range of applications, including drug packaging, packaging manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

Environmental Impact: The product's recyclability and sustainability minimize its carbon footprint and promote a more environmentally friendly approach to manufacturing.

Economic Potential: The project has the potential to create jobs, boost the Omani economy, and position the country as a leader in sustainable materials technology.

Al-Yaqeen bint Amer Al-Souti, CEO of the project, said: The idea of ​​the product revolves around collecting palm waste and extracting natural lignin using artificial intelligence techniques. This material is then applied to commercial aluminum to convert it into organic aluminum with unique environmental properties. The manufacturing process begins by collecting and cleaning agricultural waste, then grinding and processing it to extract lignin, which is done using a set of supporting chemical solutions.

In conclusion, Greenlium is a promising innovation that has the potential to make a significant contribution to the sustainable aluminum industry. Its ability to convert waste into valuable products and reduce environmental impact positions it as a leader in the field of green technology. As the project continues to develop and expand, it could have a far-reaching impact on both the Omani economy and global sustainability efforts.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

