Many coffee and Karak tea lovers enjoy heading to cafes for their favourite drinks, often served in disposable paper cups. While some appreciate the convenience and quick use of these cups, there are growing concerns about their potential long-term health effects, prompting questions about their safety and hidden dangers.

One of the main health risks associated with paper cups is the chemicals used in their manufacturing. Paper cups typically have a thin layer of plastic or wax to prevent liquid leakage, which can contain harmful chemicals like polyethylene.

When these cups are exposed to heat, such as when used for hot beverages, these chemicals may be released and transferred to the liquid inside, posing a risk of ingestion over time.

A study has shown that hot beverages in paper cups can quickly become contaminated with microplastic particles. These particles come from the inner lining of the cup designed to make it waterproof, complicating the recycling process.

In an experiment by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, hot water was placed in 100 ml paper cups and left for 15 minutes, the typical time to finish a drink. Under a powerful microscope, researchers found nearly 25,000 microplastic particles in each cup.

On the other hand, the disposal of paper cups can worsen their health impacts by contributing to environmental pollution. Improper disposal leads many cups to end up in landfills or incinerated, harming air and water quality.

Lobaid Ahmed, a master’s student in environmental sciences, noted a rise in the use of paper cups in homes, becoming part of daily routines for many families. While convenient for quick use and disposal, he warned of potential long-term health and environmental costs. The chemicals in paper cups, especially for hot beverages, may leach into drinks when regularly consumed.

As an alternative, Lobaid suggested using reusable cups like ceramic, glass, or stainless steel. These cups can be washed and reused, avoiding the concerns of harmful leaching and reducing waste from disposable cups.

For frequent coffee or tea drinkers outside home, Lobaid recommended personal portable cups to keep beverages hot. Carrying a personal cup in the car or on the go can protect health and reduce the environmental impact of disposable cups.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness about using reusable cups through household and community campaigns. These efforts can lead to healthier habits and a sustainable environment for current and future generations. Simple steps towards change can lead to healthier and more sustainable alternatives.

