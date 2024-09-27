Muscat: Formations of low clouds were observed over parts of the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman on Thursday.

The Met Office said there are chances of low clouds or fog forming during the night and early morning hours that may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility in parts of the coasts of the Sea of Oman, the coasts of Musandam Governorate, and parts of the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar.

According to the general weather forecast, it is clear to partly cloudy along the coasts of Dhofar governorate and adjoining mountains, with a chance of intermittent drizzle over the mountains late at night and early in the morning.

Mainly clear skies are expected over the rest of the governorate, with chances of cloud development over Al Hajar mountains towards afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Sultanate of Oman is expected to be affected by an upper level system moving towards the coastal area of the Arabian Sea in Dhofar Governorate, which could also have an influence over Al Hajar mountains next week.

The initial indications reported by the Oman Met Office stated that the weather condition could be experienced during the period (September 29 to October 1, 2024).

The weather forecaster at Oman Met Office said, “The weather system, which is at the upper level, could affect Dhofar Governorate as it is expected to approach the coast of the Arabian Sea and parts of Al Hajar with varying intensity in rainfall. This could lead to flash floods.”

Oman Met Office said specialists at the National Center for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards are following up on the expected weather conditions and their developments, and the center calls on citizens and residents to follow the issued bulletins and reports.

The latest weather maps and numerical forecasts indicated chances of clouds flowing and forming over the coastal and mountainous areas of Dhofar Governorate and rainfall of varying intensity by early next week. This is in addition to the activity of cumulus clouds and rainfall of varying intensity over Al Hajar Mountains, which may lead to the flow of valleys and wadis.

Meanwhile, there are chances of fog formation late at night and early in the morning over parts of the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility, warned the Oman Met Office.

Along the coastal areas of the Oman Sea, winds are expected to be variable light at night, becoming easterly to northeasterly light to moderate during the day, and along the Arabian Sea, winds will be southwesterly moderate. While over rest of the governorates, it will be southerly to southeasterly light to moderate.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

