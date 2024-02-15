MUSCAT: Oman's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) culminated a banner year in 2023, marked by a citizen-centric approach and remarkable achievements. As the nation sets its sights on an even brighter future, the Ministry unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for 2024, promising further progress and transformation.

The MoHUP's ambitious 2024 plan, encompassing 130 initiatives, underscores a strong commitment to empowering citizens, fostering thriving communities, and driving sustainable urban development.

The plan hinges on four key pillars: empowering people, embracing a digital leap, strengthening foundations, and building together. These guiding principles will translate into tangible actions, such as capacity-building programs, streamlined processes through technology, clear regulations, and enhanced public engagement.

Urban planning takes center stage, with initiatives like the implementation of the Greater Muscat City structural plan and the development of comprehensive plans for major centers like Greater Sohar and Salalah.

Future cities like Sultan Haitham City and Al Jabal Al Akhdar will see significant progress, while the development of Khasab will gain momentum.

Revitalization efforts will touch five governorates, focusing on infrastructure, community programs, and sustainability. Detailed planning initiatives encompass the approval of Masirah Island plans, the adoption of North Al Batinah plans, and the second phase of land planning for the Al Batinah Coastal Road.

As part of its commitment to ensuring "Housing for All", the Ministry has outlined a number of programs. The Mandaa Project will provide safe havens in Jabal Shams, while mountain villages will receive 84 new residential units. The Kamzar Housing Project and initiatives in the Al-Halaniyyat Islands address specific needs, and relocation and renewal efforts will bring modern housing to Soqara residents and revitalize Wadi Bani Khalid and Qurayyat.

Beyond these specific initiatives, the plan outlines ambitious goals like distributing 1,000 government residential plots, establishing 1,200 housing units within the housing assistance program, and securing RO 1.9 billion for housing loans with the Oman Housing Bank. The completion of 1,051 housing units in Al-Naseem and the offering of 5,300 units through the Sorouh Program further demonstrate the Ministry's commitment to tangible outcomes.

The digital transformation journey continues with the digitization of all Ministry services and the launch of a unified portal leveraging blockchain technology. Key legislation related to urban planning, real estate, and housing will solidify the legal framework for sustainable development.

The significant initiatives for 2024 build on a slew of successes achieved in 2023. The Ministry's "Citizen First" philosophy yielded impressive results. Customer satisfaction skyrocketed by 65%, a testament to streamlined procedures, enhanced service quality, and expanded accessibility channels. Over 280,000 individuals were served in dedicated halls, and countless others received assistance through phone and social media channels.

The digital revolution permeated the Ministry's operations, with 56 services automated on platforms like Tatweer and Amlak. This shift not only streamlined processes but also empowered citizens with convenient online access.

Recognizing the importance of family stability, the MoHUP increased housing assistance, enabling over 1,382 families to realize their dream of homeownership. The "Map Bank Competition" fostered innovation by engaging firms to develop modern and efficient housing designs for beneficiaries.

In collaboration with the Oman Housing Bank, a landmark program was launched to support over 60,000 Omani families in acquiring homes over the next five years. Streamlining access to affordable financing through specialized soft loans further bolstered this initiative.

The real estate market witnessed robust growth, with transactions reaching RO 2.6 billion (a 6% increase). The Ministry's effectiveness was evident in the collection of RO 65 million in legal fees and the granting of 23,000 ownership approvals.

Land distribution programs flourished, with 25,000 plots allocated through the Choose Your Land program alone. The Ministry's utilization of government lands was showcased through 781 usufruct contracts, generating significant revenue and fostering diverse projects across key sectors.

The Sorouh Program, a cornerstone initiative, continued to deliver, with seven ongoing projects providing over 5,260 housing units. Four additional sites were made available for investment, opening doors for further development.



