Muscat: The Oman Meteorology Office has issued a weather bulleting for today, with the governorates of South al Batina, al Dakhiliya, and North al Sharqiya expected to experience heavy rainfall.

The forecast predicts cumulus clouds bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail, causing wadis to overflow, particularly around the al Hajar Mountains and nearby areas.

According to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, the Sultanate of Oman’s atmosphere is currently under the influence of an upper-air low-pressure system, which will continue to affect the country until Tuesday, October 9.

Meanwhile, the Met's weather bulletin released on October 6 highlighted a medium chance of tropical development in the Arabian Sea between October 11 and 14. The authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates if any cyclonic activity occurs during this period.

