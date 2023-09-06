Muscat – Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has released data showing that the sector saw investments exceeding RO226.6mn in 2022.

Giving details of the data, it stated that fixed telecommunications services garnered 24.8% of the total, while mobile communications accounted for 50%. The remaining 25% was distributed among other services.

Twenty-four new postal services companies were licensed in 2022, taking the total number of approved operators in the sultanate to 48. The new firms created 144 new job opportunities.

In terms of infrastructure, Oman is rapidly advancing in 5G technology. At the end of 2022, the sultanate had 2,600 5G stations and 658,471 buildings were equipped with fibre-optic cables. Furthermore, out of 1,221 government schools that benefited from telecommunication services last year, 1,146 – or 94% – were serviced with both fibre optic and 5G networks.

Earlier in the year, TRA announced plans to bolster the telecommunications sector, including expansion of infrastructure, improving service quality, and refinement of benchmarks for evaluating service quality and pricing.

Additionally, the authority reviewed investments made over the past five years.

As part of a strategic programme, TRA aims to equip 75% of buildings in the country with fibre-optic services by 2025. The plan includes equipping 85% of buildings with fixed broadband networks and 100% stations compatible with both 4G and 5G networks.

