Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the United Republic of Tanzania on Tuesday decided to establish a joint investment fund to invest in projects of joint feasibility in several sectors including agriculture, fisheries and mining.

The decision was taken on the sidelines of the official visit of Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday also announced that an agreement has been initialed between the governments of the Sultanate of Oman and Tanzania on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion on income.

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting with Januri Makamba, Tanzanian Minister of Energy, reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and the most important joint projects that the two sides aspire to achieve in the fields of energy and its derivatives.

The President of Tanzania on Tuesday met a number of women chief executives from the public and private sectors in Oman and Tanzania to discuss the importance of strengthening cooperation relationships in various areas and women's role in the development and investment.



