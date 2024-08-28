SALALAH: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources continues its dedicated efforts to enhance water resource management in Dhofar Governorate. The ministry oversees 13 surface water storage dams distributed along the mountain ranges and foothills. These dams experience a significant rise in water levels during the monsoon season, which serves as the primary source of replenishment.

The primary goals of constructing these surface storage dams include harnessing rainfall to develop water resources that meet the needs of villages and communities, particularly in water-scarce areas. Some of the most notable dams are: Ba’al Haqan Dam (200,000 m3) and Shakhu Dam (6,000 m3) in the Wilayat of Rakhyout; Wadi Ka’ Dam (2,016 m3) and Qadqoud Dam (2,142 m3) in the Wilayat of Mirbat; and Haizam Dam (9,000 m3) in the Wilayat of Taqah.

The ministry is committed to managing and assessing both surface and groundwater resources, maintaining water springs, and constructing groundwater recharge and flood protection dams. Additionally, the ministry supervises a network of hydrometric monitoring stations to track the water situation.

As part of the efforts to protect Dhofar Governorate from the risks of flooding, the ministry is implementing a protection system in the Wilayat of Salalah. This system includes the construction of two main flood protection dams. The first is Wadi Adawnib Dam, with a storage capacity exceeding 83 million m3, placing it only second to Wadi Dayqah Dam in Muscat Governorate, which is the largest dam in Oman presently. Total investment in Wadi Adawnib Dam, slated for completion in the second half of this year, is around RO 24 million.

The other important flood protection dam spans Wadi Annar. Featuring a storage capacity of 16 million m3, the RO 23 million project is scheduled to be completed by next year.

In addition to the dams, the protection projects for Salalah Port include the construction of a concrete wall extending 1.610 kilometres, with a height ranging between 2 and 4 metres, to protect the port from floodwaters and direct them to the sea.

These projects aim to enhance the protection of the Wilayat of Salalah from flood risks and reduce sedimentation entering Salalah Port. Through these initiatives, the ministry seeks to safeguard the governorate from the human and material losses caused by seasonal floods.

The protective dams built around Salalah Port, such as the Wadi Adawnib and Wadi Annar dams, are primarily designed to protect the port and its surrounding areas from the risks of seasonal floods.

Importantly, these protective structures can help reduce insurance premiums associated with commercial activities at Salalah Port. The increased protection against natural risks like flooding reduces the likelihood of severe material damage. This, in turn, improves risk assessments by insurance companies, which may result in lower insurance rates for facilities and goods traded through the port. Reducing potential losses boosts insurance companies’ confidence, leading to lower maritime and commercial insurance costs related to the port.

