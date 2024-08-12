Muscat – The skies over Oman are set to showcase the Perseid meteor showers, one of the most renowned and anticipated meteor displays of the summer season. This celestial phenomenon is expected to reach its peak tomorrow evening, Monday, and will remain visible to observers until 24 August.

The Perseid meteor showers, characterised by their high frequency and bright, fast-moving meteors, offer a spectacular display as they streak across the night sky. The event is caused by Earth passing through the debris left by the Swift-Tuttle comet, leading to an increased number of meteors entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

Residents and astronomy enthusiasts throughout the region are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to view the shower, ideally from dark, clear locations away from city lights to maximise visibility. The Perseid meteor showers provide an exceptional chance to witness nature’s cosmic display and are expected to deliver a captivating experience for both amateur and seasoned stargazers.