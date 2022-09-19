Muscat – Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Oman Charitable Organization (OCO), in cooperation with the Royal Navy of Oman, on Saturday sent additional supplies to Pakistan, which has been ravaged by devastating floods recently.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, ‘The Royal Navy of Oman has sent relief through its military transport ships, which started sailing on Saturday from the Saeed bin Sultan Naval Base, carrying a variety of necessary humanitarian supplies on board.’

Air supply, in coordination with the Royal Air Force of Oman, is on to transport various items of essential humanitarian needs within the framework of the relief programme implemented by OCO, the MoD said.

According to Unicef, ‘super floods’ in Pakistan have left 3.4mn children in need of ‘immediate, lifesaving support’. The floods have impacted 16mn children in total, Unicef’s Pakistan Representative Abdullah Fadil said.

Due to the magnitude of devastation, the OCO opened the door for individuals to donate through Bank Muscat account 0423010700010017, Bank Dhofar 01040609090001, Bank Nizwa 00122200222001 or via www.donate.om.

