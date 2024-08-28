MUSCAT: The National Office for Local Content is developing a loyalty programme designed to incentivize the purchase of local products and services, a key official has revealed.

Eng Maryam Mohammed al Kamali, Member of the National Office for Local Content at the General Secretariat of the Tender Board, explained the idea behind the loyalty programme: “The Loyalty Programme is like a platform for citizens, where all local products and services will be listed. When a citizen goes to purchase a product from any store, points will automatically be added to their account in this programme based on their purchase. The number of points will depend on the percentage of local content in the product. For example, if the product is 100 per cent locally made, the number of points will be higher; if it's 60 per cent, the points will be lower, and so on.” Interviewed by a local radio channel, she added: “This applies to all Omani products as well as local services. If a citizen uses a service from a local company, points will be added as well. The idea is to accumulate these points, and after reaching a certain number of points, there will be rewards, (which) could be discounts on services or savings on other items that the citizen might need.” Additionally, the programme will allow users to see their contribution to supporting local products and services.

The programme is part of a larger plan of enhancing local content and in-country value (ICV) in Oman. Earlier this year, the Council of Ministers approved the National Local Content Policy (2024-2030), and as a result the National Office for Local Content was established under the umbrella of the General Secretariat of the Tender Boar.

According to Eng Al Kamali, the office is currently in the process of developing a national strategy for local content. ”The office is now in the process of developing the national strategy for local content. Currently, we are in the initial stages, focusing on four sectors: health, construction, services (including electricity and water), and energy. Our focus is on formulating a national strategy for local content within these four sectors, identifying opportunities for localization, and implementing initiatives over the coming years. These initiatives will create job opportunities, boost direct investment, and localise industries by encouraging the establishment of factories to manufacture products locally instead of importing them. We are working in collaboration with the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Unit,” she said.

Additionally, she unveiled that the office will hold a national laboratory on local content in November, following which the approved national strategy will be announced.

