Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday, February 15, 2024, held a meeting with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Muscat.

The meeting aimed to activate bilateral relations and to enhance relations with all countries and regional and international organizations in the civil aviation field.

During the meeting, the Omani side was headed by Eng. Naif Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority, while the Saudi side was headed by Ali Mohammed Rajab, Executive Vice President at GACA for Air Transport and International Cooperation.

The two sides reviewed areas of joint cooperation in the field of air transport.