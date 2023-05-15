Muscat: The three to five-star hotels in the Sultanate received 523,494 guests in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 25 percent from the first quarter of 2022.

The revenues of these hotels went up to 73,326 million an increase of 49.9 percent.

Jabel Akhdar received 31, 335 visitors in the first quarter of this year, compared to 32,250 visitors during the same period in 2022.

The Ras al Jinz received 16,033 visitors this year, compared to 3,177 visitors in 2022.

The Sultanate of Oman received about 2.9 million visitors by the end of December 2022, recording an increase of 348.2%, compared with the same period of 2021.

The total revenues of the Hotels in the Sultanate of Oman in the year 2022, reached RO186 million, where the tourism sector represents a tributary and a vital source of radical and tangible contribution to economic diversification and to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the Sultanate of Oman.

Eng. Ibrahim Said al Kharousi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Heritage, said. "Even after taking into account the pandemic-related circumstances of 2021, the performance of the tourism sector in 2022 exceeded our expectations for many reasons, which include the keenness of the people to get out of their homes and travel and the fact that the Sultanate has a lot to offer to the incoming tourists."

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

