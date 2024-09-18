Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Education and the Omani National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, is participating in the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the International Centre for UNESCO Associated Schools Network (ICUA).

The event is being held from 13 to 21 of September 2024, in Hainan Province, Republic of China.

The meeting was chaired by Xie Jing, Vice Governor of Hainan Province, and the administrative and organisational regulations of the centre were approved.

The centre is a Category II centre affiliated with UNESCO. The members of the Board of Directors discuss several main topics.

These included international partnerships, approving the centre’s annual plans and programmes for the years 2024-2025, structuring the centre, the budget for the year 2025, recommendations of government institutions, regional and international organisations with which the centre works, implementing a number of seminars, and accompanying visits to some Chinese schools affiliated with UNESCO; to view their educational programmes, in addition to visits to some heritage sites registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Oman is represented at the meeting by Yusriya Al Harthi, Director of the UNESCO Associated Schools, Youth Programs and UNESCO Clubs Department, and a member of the Centre’s Board of Directors.