Oman and the Kingdom of the Netherlands will jointly celebrate the 400th anniversary of their bilateral maritime relations and enduring ties at the historic Mirani Fort on Wednesday. The event will be held under the auspices of Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism.

The special event will feature a culinary experience that aims to showcase the shared heritage of the two nations through a fusion of Dutch and Omani cuisines. Stella Kloth, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the Sultanate of Oman, expressed the significance of such events in inspiring and educating new generations while highlighting future opportunities for collaboration.

The culinary treat will include a canapé menu curated by chefs Peter Gast and Dina Macki. The menu will feature a creative blend of typical Dutch and Omani ingredients, such as mussels and dates, to create a unique culinary experience honouring the traditions of both nations.

The event will bring together dignitaries, business leaders and members of the local community, providing a platform for rich cultural exchange.

It will also mark the official launch of a series of events planned for the coming year, including sports activities and cultural initiatives, all aimed at further strengthening the ties between the Netherlands and Oman.

