Muscat: Khalid Hashel Al Muselhi, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs received on Monday Marcel De Vink, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During the meeting, the two sides touched on the bilateral relations and underscored the two countries’ keenness to boost cooperation in various fields.

They also reviewed regional developments and the efforts exerted to contain the current escalation in the region. They stressed the pressing need to stop the brutal war waged by the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the two officials laid emphasis on the necessity of supporting the entry of various aid into the Strip.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed Hashel Al Maskari, Head of the GCC Department, Munthir Mahfoudh Al Manthiri, Head of the Europe Department and several officials at the Foreign Ministry.

It was also attended by Stella Kloth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Sultanate of Oman and members of the delegation accompanying the guest.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).