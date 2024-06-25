Muscat: The National Competitiveness Office has issued a statement on developments on why the Sultanate of Oman does not figure in the Global Competitiveness Index 2024, issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

"The number of countries covered by the report does not exceed 70, and the Sultanate of Oman is currently studying the feasibility of joining this report, and its potential impact on its position in the international indicators system."

