Oman International Hospital is proud to announce the successful introduction of a groundbreaking new procedure specifically designed to treat keratoconus: Corneal Allogeneic Intrastromal Ring Implants (CAIRS). This innovative treatment represents a significant advancement in the field of ophthalmology, offering new hope to patients suffering from this debilitating corneal disorder.

The Corneal Allogeneic Intrastromal Ring Implant procedure involves the insertion of a specialized ring made from donor corneal tissue into the patient’s cornea with the aid of femtosecond laser. This minimally invasive technique aims to improve corneal shape and vision quality, providing a viable alternative to more invasive procedures such as corneal transplants. Compared to artificial ring implants, CAIRS has demonstrated a better long-term safety profile, reducing the risk of complications and enhancing patient outcomes.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Maskari, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist and Cataract, Cornea, and Refractive Surgeon at Oman Vision Centre, led the team that performed the first successful procedures. “We are thrilled to offer this advanced treatment to our patients. The Corneal Allogeneic Intrastromal Ring Implants provide an effective solution with quicker recovery times and reduced risk compared to traditional methods,” said Dr. Ahmed Al-Maskari. “This is a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge eye care in Oman.”

Early patient outcomes have been highly promising, with improvements in vision. The procedure has been well-received by patients and is expected to become a cornerstone treatment for those suffering from keratoconus.

“The launch of this procedure aligns with Oman International Hospital's commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare. As one of the premier medical institutions in the region, the hospital continually strives to adopt the latest technologies and treatments to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life,” said Mr. Marcelo Pereira, CEO of Oman International Hospital.

Oman International Hospital is a leading healthcare institution dedicated to providing exceptional medical care to the community. With state-of-the-art facilities, a skilled team of healthcare professionals, and a commitment to patient well-being, we strive to deliver top-notch medical services.

