Oman - An extensive inspection campaign was conducted on agricultural and fishing facilities in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan. The campaign is a collaboration between several government agencies with the goal of ensuring that agricultural and fisheries establishments comply with the regulations and laws in the Sultanate of Oman.

The campaign aims to ensure that agricultural and fisheries establishments comply with laws and regulations that protect consumers and ensure the safety of agricultural and fisheries products traded in the markets. It also aims to raise awareness among establishment owners about the importance of following correct practices in production and distribution to maintain product quality and ensure safe and healthy consumption.

Additionally, the campaign works to verify the sustainable and appropriate use of water resources, as the depletion of water resources can significantly impact agricultural and fisheries production and threaten the region’s food security.

Ali bin Khamis al Araimi, Director of the Control Department in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate, stated, "This campaign aims to monitor compliance with current laws and regulations in agricultural, fisheries, animal and water resource projects." He also confirmed the continuation of such campaigns in other wilayats in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate as planned.

This campaign showcases government cooperation between various parties, with the Control Department in the directorate monitoring compliance with regulations. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources provided technical support to ensure operations align with international practices and standards.

The Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan Municipality played an organisational role, coordinating efforts and providing logistical support. The Consumer Protection Department ensured consumer rights were protected and high-quality products were obtained.

