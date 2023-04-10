Muscat: Indian carrier, Air India has cancelled some of its flights from Muscat International Airport.

According to a circular (15/23), issued on April 10, 2023, to all the travel agents, the airline said, “We would like to thank you for the valued support being extended to Air India. This is to bring to your kind notice that due to operational reasons, Delhi- Muscat flight has been cancelled on 29th April, May 6, May 13, May 14, May 20 and May 27, 2023.”

Accordingly, Muscat-Delhi Air India flight was also cancelled on April 29, May 6, May 13, May 14, May 20 and May 27, 2023. “Please inform all your passengers booked on the above flights immediately. Passengers can also opt for full refund or rebook themselves on alternative dates without any penalties. Accordingly, the tickets can be reissued without charges. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused on this account,” the airline said, in a circular to all the travel agents on Monday.

