Eng. Said Hamoud Al Ma'awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology received here today S Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the areas of cooperation in the space sector, as well as the areas of the communications and information technology sector.

Oman, Poland reach agreement for mutual visa exemption

An agreement for mutual exemption from visas has been reached between the Sultanate of Oman and Republic of Poland.

The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Poland held the third round of political consultations today in the Polish capital, Warsaw.

