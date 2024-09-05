Muscat – The Environment Authority has announced that its air quality monitoring stations are now fully equipped with advanced technology to deliver live, real-time data on air quality. The stations provide accurate and up-to-the-minute information, which is made available to both the public and key decision-makers. This initiative aims to enhance the monitoring of pollution levels and improve understanding of the effects on public health and the environment, supporting efforts to manage and mitigate air pollution effectively.

