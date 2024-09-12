Muscat – The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Wednesday launched a two-day symposium to promote financial awareness among school students.

Held under the theme ‘Towards School Students’ Awareness of Financial Culture Principles’, the event began with the participation of several key officials, including two ministers.

H E Dr Saeed bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, inaugurated the symposium, with H E Dr Madiha bint Ahmed bin Nasser al Shaibani, Minister of Education, in attendance.

The symposium has been designed with papers and presentations to underscore the importance of financial education in achieving sustainable development goals.

It initiated discussions on integrating financial culture into school curricula. Participants began exploring how financial literacy can foster creativity, innovations and entrepreneurship, besides looking at the role of technology in broadening one’s financial knowledge.

The symposium kicked off with a series of working papers. The opening paper, titled ‘The Importance of Understanding Financial Culture and Its Effects on the Lives of Individuals and Societies’, stressed the need for financial education in schools.

It outlined practical steps to incorporate financial literacy into the curriculum and explored how behavioural economics can support educators in shaping positive financial habits.

During these two days, 12 training sessions for students – from grades 1 to 12 – will be conducted by experts in financial education. These sessions will take place across all educational directorates in the governorates, with the second day featuring student visits to local banks.

H E Majid bin Said al Bahri, Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs in MoE, highlighted the importance of instilling financial awareness as part of sustainable development. “This initiative addresses both social and economic aspects, ensuring students are better equipped for the future,” he said.

