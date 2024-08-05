Nizwa – In a move to bolster the municipal sector, the Internal Tenders Committee of Dakhiliyah governorate has approved tenders for numerous development projects worth more than RO3mn. The decision was announced today during a meeting chaired by Sheikh Hilal bin Saeed al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah

Highlighting the strategic importance of these projects, Sheikh Al Hajri noted their alignment with the Governorates Development Programme, aimed at advancing national development goals. The approved projects encompass the implementation of internal roads in the Wilayats of Bidbid, Jabal Akhdar, and Manah, as well as the supply of ready-made asphalt for repairing paved roads throughout the Governorate.

Additionally, the committee reviewed several key projects currently in the analysis phase, including the construction of the Interior Square (Interior Boulevard) and a health walkway in the Wilayat of Izki. Moreover, 27 tenders are currently in the bidding procedures, while projects in the final design preparation phase include road construction in the Wilayats of Samayil, Izki, Adam, and Bahla.

