Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has issued a ministerial decision that bans the import of plastic bags with effect from January 2023.

Sami Salim Al Sahib, Director General of Industry at the Ministry, was quoted as saying in an Oman News Agency (ONA) report that the decision comes in line with the ministry’s plans to regulate market activities pertaining to the import of products that damage the environment.

He added that the decision, issued in coordination with the Environment Authority, will support Omani factories by limiting unfair competition from imported products that do not meet environment standards.

Through its cooperation with the Environment Authority, the ministry seeks to shift to environment-friendly industries, he explained, noting that the decision does not affect local plastic production factories. Indeed, it will help augment their sales and their production capacity to meet local market demands.

The ministry is working in cooperation with the departments concerned to develop specifications and instructions—related to industrialists and importers—to ensure proper shifting to alternatives to plastic bags and raise social awareness about the negative impacts of plastics to man and the environment.

