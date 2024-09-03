Fish arrivals at Muttrah fish market dropped in the last few days after the warning to stay close to shore

The volume of fish arriving at the central fish market in Muttrah has decreased over the past two days due to the Asna storm warning. Fishermen were advised to avoid the deep sea due to the prevailing storm threat, limiting their catch to near-shore areas.

"Fish arrivals at the market have dropped in the last few days after the warning to stay close to shore. We are now catching our livelihood just one nautical mile from the coast," Ahmed al Hasani, a fisherman, told the Observer.

While mackerel was available, tuna and other more expensive varieties were scarce, with prawns being abundant thanks to the ongoing prawn season from September 1 to November this year.

"There are over two thousand people relying on fishing and related activities in and around Muttrah market, and the lack of fish availability is a significant challenge for us," mentioned another fishmonger.

The Muscat Governorate office has confirmed a comprehensive programme to support those dependent on Muttrah fish market for their livelihood, aimed at developing the market and improving working conditions for fishermen.

Reports indicate that Oman's commercial fish farming has experienced significant growth in production in recent years, with an increase in financial value and a wider variety of species being farmed.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR), farmed fish production has reached 5,117 tonnes this year, with a total value of RO 15.1 million. This represents a 7 per cent volume increase and a notable 50 per cent increase in financial value compared to 2023.

In 2022, Oman's fish production was 3,179 tonnes, worth RO 6.9 million, marking a 135 per cent increase in volume compared to 2021. The trend of increasing production has been consistent since 2018, when output was 350 tonnes valued at RO 700,000.

The variety of farmed fish species has also expanded significantly, with the current production including 33 different species such as white shrimp, Omani abalone, finfish, European cod, sand sea cucumber, sea bass, tuna, Atlantic and Norwegian salmon, and rock oysters.

Similarly, the total shrimp production from artisanal fishing in the 2023 season was 2,761 tonnes, with 2,024 tonnes landed in Al Wusta Governorate and 717 tonnes in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate. Exports amounted to 2,680 tonnes, valued at RO 6.6 million.

