Muscat: The Ministry of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) has announced a two-month ban on the catching and trading of kingfish within the Sultanate of Oman. The prohibition will be in effect from August 15 to October 15, 2024, in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. (230/2014).

This decision aims to protect the kingfish population and ensure sustainable fishing practices. The ministry has urged all fishermen, fish transporters, and related businesses to comply with the ban and register their existing kingfish stocks before the ban commences.

Key points:

Ban period: August 15 to October 15, 2024

Reason: Protect kingfish population and ensure sustainable fishing

Affected parties: Fishermen, fish transporters, companies involved in fishing, transport, purchase, sale, and export of kingfish

Action required: Register kingfish quantities before the ban

The ministry has emphasised the importance of cooperation from all stakeholders to avoid legal penalties for violations.