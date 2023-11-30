Muscat: Oman and Switzerland have seen a notable strengthening of their relations, focusing on peace, security policy, economic affairs, and sustainable development in recent years.

The official visit of Swiss Confederation President Dr. Alain Berset to the Sultanate of Oman, starting today, is poised to further elevate bilateral relations and trade.

According to preliminary data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), foreign direct investment (FDI) from Switzerland to Oman reached OMR180.40 million by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

This substantial investment underscores the growing economic ties between the two nations. Switzerland is ranked 10th in terms of FDI inflow into Oman, with the UK, US, and China leading the list.

An official statement from the Diwan of the Royal Court confirmed President Dr. Alain Berset’s two-day visit to the Sultanate of Oman that will begin from Thursday.

The purpose of this visit is to solidify the friendship between Oman and the Swiss Confederation and to enhance cooperation across various domains.

The visit underscores the commitment of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and President Dr. Alain Berset to strengthen bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Discussions during the visit will encompass various topics pertinent to both countries.

